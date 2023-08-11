The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 13 walks.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this year (24 of 92), with two or more RBI four times (4.3%).

He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 50 .239 AVG .277 .259 OBP .315 .310 SLG .406 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 21 19/5 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings