Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .246.
- In 64.4% of his 104 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this season (26.9%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (42 of 104), with two or more runs 10 times (9.6%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.236
|AVG
|.256
|.312
|OBP
|.302
|.372
|SLG
|.372
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|19
|37/17
|K/BB
|62/11
|8
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (146 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.78 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.78 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
