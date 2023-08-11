On Friday, August 11 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (66-50) host the Los Angeles Angels (58-58) at Minute Maid Park. Justin Verlander will get the call for the Astros, while Reid Detmers will take the hill for the Angels.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +145. The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (6-6, 3.11 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-8, 4.78 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 45 out of the 76 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have a 23-10 record (winning 69.7% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Astros went 5-2 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Angels have come away with 22 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +115 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.