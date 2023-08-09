The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .285 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks.

Alvarez has recorded a hit in 50 of 68 games this year (73.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.1%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (27.9%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.1% of his games this year, Alvarez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 27.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 of 68 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .287 AVG .283 .386 OBP .400 .519 SLG .690 16 XBH 18 7 HR 14 26 RBI 36 35/18 K/BB 28/19 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings