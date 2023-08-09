Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Orioles.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .246 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 97th in slugging.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (70 of 113), with more than one hit 28 times (24.8%).

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this year (47.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .254 AVG .239 .353 OBP .335 .400 SLG .422 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 38 30/30 K/BB 37/32 4 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings