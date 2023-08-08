Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 44 of 72 games this year (61.1%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (27.8%).
- In 18.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (20.8%).
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (41.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.313
|AVG
|.242
|.398
|OBP
|.342
|.617
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|36/14
|K/BB
|44/17
|7
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.09 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.09, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.