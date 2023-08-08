Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) and Houston Astros (64-49) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-7) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 40 of its 63 games, or 63.5%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule