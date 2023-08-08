Alex Bregman, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 104th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

In 61.6% of his games this year (69 of 112), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 39.3% of his games this year, Bregman has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (15.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this year (47.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .254 AVG .236 .353 OBP .333 .400 SLG .422 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 32 RBI 38 30/30 K/BB 35/32 4 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings