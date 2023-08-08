France vs. Morocco: Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 8
After finishing second in Group F, France will meet Group H runner-up Morocco in the 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16, on Tuesday, August 8 at 7:00 AM ET.
France is -755 to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, and Morocco is +1592. This game has an over/under of 3 goals.
Bet on the result of France vs. Morocco at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
France vs. Morocco Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 3
- France Moneyline: -755
- Morocco Moneyline: +1592
France vs. Morocco World Cup Betting Insights
- These teams average 3.4 goals per match between them, 0.4 more than this game's over/under.
- These two teams allow 3.3 goals per game combined, 0.3 more than the over/under for this game.
- France has been a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this tournament, and went 1-1-0 in those games.
- France has played as a moneyline favorite of -755 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they drew.
- Morocco has been made an underdog three times this tournament, and won twice.
- Morocco has played as an underdog of +1592 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
France World Cup Stats
Morocco World Cup Stats
- In three Women's World Cup matches for Morocco, Ibtissam Jraidi has scored one goal.
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki has failed to score a goal but has collected one assist (15th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Anissa Lahmari has tallied one goal.
- Hanane Ait El Haj has failed to score but has one assist during Women's World Cup.
Take your pick for France vs. Morocco on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
France vs. Morocco Recent Performance
- France went 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +11. This year, its record is 6-2-1 against fellow World Cup squads (+11 goal differential).
- France earned a win in its last game by a score of 6-3 over Panama on August 2. was outshot in the matchup, six to 21.
- Morocco is 2-2-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it was 1-0-3 in such matches (-9 goal differential).
- On August 3 in its last action, Morocco recorded a 1-0 victory over Colombia, despite recording one less shot than Colombia.
France Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Solene Durand
|28
|1
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Maelle Lakrar
|23
|2
|Montpellier HSC (France)
|Wendie Renard
|33
|3
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Laurina Fazer
|19
|4
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Elisa De Almeida
|25
|5
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Sandie Toletti
|28
|6
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Sakina Karchaoui
|27
|7
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Grace Geyoro
|26
|8
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eugenie Le Sommer
|34
|9
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amel Majri
|30
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Kadidiatou Diani
|28
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Clara Mateo
|25
|12
|Paris FC (France)
|Selma Bacha
|22
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Aissatou Tounkara
|28
|14
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Kenza Dali
|32
|15
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
|31
|16
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Lea Le Garrec
|30
|17
|FC Fleury (France)
|Viviane Asseyi
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Naomie Feller
|21
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Estelle Cascarino
|26
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Constance Picaud
|25
|21
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eve Perisset
|28
|22
|-
|Vicki Becho
|19
|23
|Olympique Lyon (France)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Morocco Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Khadija Er-Rmichi
|33
|1
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Zineb Redouani
|23
|2
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Nouhaila Benzina
|25
|3
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Sarah Kassi
|19
|4
|FC Fleury (France)
|Nesryne El Chad
|20
|5
|Lille (France)
|Elodie Nakkach
|28
|6
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Ghizlane Chebbak
|32
|7
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Salma Amani
|33
|8
|Metz (France)
|Ibtissam Jraidi
|30
|9
|Al Ahli ()
|Najat Badri
|35
|10
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Fatima Tagnaout
|24
|11
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Assia Zouhair
|32
|12
|SCC Mohammedia (Morocco)
|Sabah Seghir
|22
|13
|SSC Napoli (Italy)
|Rkia Mazrouai
|21
|14
|Sporting du Pays de Charleroi ()
|Fatima Zohra Gharbi
|22
|15
|CE Europa (Spain)
|Anissa Lahmari
|26
|16
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Hanane Ait El Haj
|28
|17
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Kenza Chapelle
|20
|18
|FC Nantes (France)
|Sakina Ouzraoui Diki
|21
|19
|Club Brugge KV ()
|Sofia Bouftini
|21
|20
|RS Berkane (Morocco)
|Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack
|23
|21
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Ines Arouaissa
|22
|22
|Cannes ()
|Rosella Ayane
|27
|23
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.