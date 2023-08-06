Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yordan Alvarez (.697 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .286 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 72.7% of his games this year (48 of 66), Alvarez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (27.3%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his plate appearances.
- Alvarez has driven home a run in 31 games this year (47.0%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.287
|AVG
|.286
|.386
|OBP
|.405
|.519
|SLG
|.695
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|34
|35/18
|K/BB
|26/18
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.29, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
