Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .243 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this season (64 of 100), with at least two hits 26 times (26.0%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this year (40.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.236
|AVG
|.250
|.312
|OBP
|.293
|.372
|SLG
|.375
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|37/17
|K/BB
|56/9
|8
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Rodon (1-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.29, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
