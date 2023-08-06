Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .267 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .230.
- Meyers has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has driven home a run in 17 games this season (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 29 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.195
|AVG
|.264
|.288
|OBP
|.331
|.325
|SLG
|.432
|8
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|15
|41/15
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.29, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
