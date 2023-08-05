Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .290 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 36 walks.
- Alvarez is batting .389 with two homers during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Alvarez has had a hit in 48 of 65 games this season (73.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.7% of his games this season, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47.7% of his games this year, Alvarez has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (27.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (60.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.287
|AVG
|.294
|.386
|OBP
|.415
|.519
|SLG
|.716
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|34
|35/18
|K/BB
|24/18
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Cortes (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 5.16 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
