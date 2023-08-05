Yordan Alvarez -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .290 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 36 walks.

Alvarez is batting .389 with two homers during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Alvarez has had a hit in 48 of 65 games this season (73.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 27.7% of his games this season, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 47.7% of his games this year, Alvarez has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (27.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (60.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .287 AVG .294 .386 OBP .415 .519 SLG .716 16 XBH 17 7 HR 13 26 RBI 34 35/18 K/BB 24/18 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings