Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Altuve enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- In 26 of 40 games this season (65.0%) Altuve has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has driven home a run in 12 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 24 games this year (60.0%), including seven multi-run games (17.5%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.308
|.380
|OBP
|.372
|.440
|SLG
|.538
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|17/15
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the left-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 5.16 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
