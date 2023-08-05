Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .245 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 64.6% of his 99 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 26 games this season (26.3%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.236
|AVG
|.254
|.312
|OBP
|.294
|.372
|SLG
|.381
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|37/17
|K/BB
|54/8
|8
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.16, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
