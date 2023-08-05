Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (63-48) will visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (57-53) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 5, with a start time of 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +115. An 8.5-run total is set for the game.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (6-5, 3.15 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (5-2, 5.16 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 44 out of the 73 games, or 60.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Astros have a 35-19 record (winning 64.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Astros went 6-2 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Yankees have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +100 - 2nd

