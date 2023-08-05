Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill for the New York Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+115). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Moneyline: -140
Underdog Moneyline: +115
Total: 8.5
Over Total Odds: -105
Under Total Odds: -115

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have put together a 44-29 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.3% of those games).

Houston has gone 35-19 (winning 64.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Houston has played in 111 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-56-1).

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 32-23 22-15 38-33 41-36 19-12

