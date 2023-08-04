Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .286 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 35 walks.
- Alvarez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (26.6%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 46.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 28.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 59.4% of his games this season (38 of 64), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.287
|AVG
|.286
|.386
|OBP
|.407
|.519
|SLG
|.694
|16
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|33
|35/18
|K/BB
|23/17
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .329 against him.
