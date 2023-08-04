Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Yainer Diaz -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Yankees Player Props
|Astros vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Yankees
|Astros vs Yankees Odds
|Astros vs Yankees Prediction
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks.
- In 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.8% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.303
|AVG
|.248
|.322
|OBP
|.266
|.624
|SLG
|.402
|15
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|17/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .329 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.