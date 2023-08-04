Yainer Diaz -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks.
  • In 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
  • He has homered in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 35.8% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 34
.303 AVG .248
.322 OBP .266
.624 SLG .402
15 XBH 12
10 HR 3
21 RBI 10
17/2 K/BB 26/4
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Severino (2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.49, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .329 against him.
