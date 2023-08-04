Wings vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (10-15) go up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (15-11) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at College Park Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Wings vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-10)
|164.5
|-550
|+410
|BetMGM
|Wings (-9.5)
|164.5
|-500
|+375
|PointsBet
|Wings (-10.5)
|164.5
|-550
|+350
|Tipico
|Wings (-9.5)
|164.5
|-475
|+340
Wings vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Wings are 14-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have compiled a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Chicago has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 11 out of 25 times this season.
- A total of 11 Sky games this season have hit the over.
