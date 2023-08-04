After bowing out in the round of 32 of the Citi Open in his previous tournament (eliminated by Grigor Dimitrov), Mackenzie McDonald will begin the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers against Aslan Karatsev (in the round of 64). McDonald's odds are +15000 to take home the trophy from Sobeys Stadium.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

McDonald at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

McDonald's Next Match

McDonald will get started at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers by meeting Karatsev in the round of 64 on Monday, August 7 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Want to bet on McDonald? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

McDonald Stats

McDonald is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 20-ranked Dimitrov, 6-7, 2-6.

Through 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, McDonald has gone 32-29 and has yet to win a title.

In 19 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, McDonald has gone 24-19.

McDonald, over the past year, has played 61 matches across all court surfaces, and 23.9 games per match.

In his 43 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 23.5 games.

McDonald, over the past year, has won 76.7% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.

McDonald has been victorious in 78.5% of his service games on hard courts and 26.4% of his return games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.