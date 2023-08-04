Cori Gauff goes into the National Bank Open (in Montréal, Quebec) after winning the Citi Open, knocking off Maria Sakkari in the final. Gauff's first match is against Katie Boulter (in the round of 32). Gauff is +1400 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Stade Iga.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 National Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Gauff at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Gauff's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the National Bank Open, on Wednesday, August 9 (at 11:00 AM ET), Gauff will play Boulter.

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1000

National Bank Open odds to win: +1400

Want to bet on Gauff? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Gauff Stats

Gauff won her most recent match, 6-2, 6-3 over Sakkari in the finals of the Citi Open on August 6, 2023.

Gauff is 42-17 over the past year, with two tournament victories.

Gauff is 31-10 on hard courts over the past year, with two tournament wins.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 59 matches and 19.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 41 matches over the past 12 months, and 19.7 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Gauff has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 39.2% on return.

On hard courts, Gauff, over the past year, has claimed 75.9% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.