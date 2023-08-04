The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .286 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 44 of 69 games this year (63.8%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (29.0%).

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.7%.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .313 AVG .260 .398 OBP .350 .617 SLG .472 18 XBH 11 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 36/14 K/BB 39/14 7 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings