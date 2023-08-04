Friday's game between the New York Yankees (57-52) and Houston Astros (62-48) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 4.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (7-7) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-5).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 43 (59.7%) of those contests.

Houston is 28-18 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 521 (4.7 per game).

The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule