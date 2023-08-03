On Thursday, Yordan Alvarez (.765 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .286 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

Alvarez is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 46 of 63 games this year (73.0%) Alvarez has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

In 27.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 47.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 28.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 37 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .287 AVG .284 .386 OBP .404 .519 SLG .705 16 XBH 16 7 HR 12 26 RBI 33 35/18 K/BB 23/16 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings