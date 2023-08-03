Astros vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's game that pits the New York Yankees (56-52) against the Houston Astros (62-47) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 3.
The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA).
Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Astros have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).
- The Astros have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Houston has won 16 of 29 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.8 runs per game (518 total), Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley
|July 30
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|J.P. France vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
