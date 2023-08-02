Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks.
  • Diaz has had a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
  • In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Diaz has had an RBI in 24 games this season (36.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.295 AVG .250
.315 OBP .268
.629 SLG .405
15 XBH 12
10 HR 3
21 RBI 10
17/2 K/BB 26/4
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (7-2) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
