On Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (6-19) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (14-11), starting at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Storm matchup.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-6) 167 -258 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-6.5) 166.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-6.5) 166.5 -275 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-5.5) 169.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Wings have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more 13 times this year, and covered the spread in eight of those games.
  • The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.
  • Storm games have hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.

