Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .232.

Meyers has had a hit in 40 of 75 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.3%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has driven home a run in 16 games this year (21.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this year (37.3%), including five multi-run games (6.7%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .195 AVG .271 .288 OBP .341 .325 SLG .441 8 XBH 13 4 HR 3 10 RBI 14 41/15 K/BB 30/10 2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings