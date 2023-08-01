Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Yainer Diaz (.677 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Guardians Player Props
|Astros vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Guardians
|Astros vs Guardians Odds
|Astros vs Guardians Prediction
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks while batting .271.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (40 of 64), with more than one hit 15 times (23.4%).
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 24 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.294
|AVG
|.250
|.315
|OBP
|.268
|.637
|SLG
|.405
|15
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|16/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.