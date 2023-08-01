Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (60-47) will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (53-54) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, August 1. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+150). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (8-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 70 times and won 41, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 19-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (67.9% winning percentage).

Houston has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (40.5%) in those contests.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.