On Monday, Yainer Diaz (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rays.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks while hitting .265.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 24 games this season (38.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .283 AVG .250 .298 OBP .268 .626 SLG .405 14 XBH 12 10 HR 3 21 RBI 10 16/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings