The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .263.

Dubon has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (5.7%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.4% of his games this season, Dubon has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (51.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 46 .245 AVG .277 .261 OBP .310 .318 SLG .414 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 20 19/4 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 5

