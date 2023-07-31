Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Rays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .231.
- Meyers has recorded a hit in 38 of 73 games this season (52.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.190
|AVG
|.271
|.288
|OBP
|.341
|.328
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|40/15
|K/BB
|30/10
|2
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 108 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.16 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the right-hander tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, June 7, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.16 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
