Jose Ramirez will lead the Cleveland Guardians into a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth in MLB action with 135 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .416 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

Houston ranks 11th in runs scored with 506 (4.8 per game).

The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

The Astros average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

France is looking for his third quality start in a row.

France will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Bielak Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Domingo Germán

