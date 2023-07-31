Monday's game features the Houston Astros (59-47) and the Cleveland Guardians (53-53) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 31.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (6-3, 2.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 7.16 ERA).

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

This season, the Astros have been favored 69 times and won 40, or 58%, of those games.

Houston has entered 30 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 20-10 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 63.6% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 506 (4.8 per game).

The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).

Astros Schedule