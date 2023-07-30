Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- In 69.8% of his games this season (60 of 86), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (26.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7%.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (52.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.245
|AVG
|.277
|.261
|OBP
|.310
|.320
|SLG
|.414
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|20
|19/4
|K/BB
|30/7
|1
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Littell (0-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.11 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
