Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .243 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Pena is batting .273 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 61 of 93 games this year (65.6%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (24.7%).
- He has homered in 10.8% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (26 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this year (38 of 93), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.232
|AVG
|.253
|.300
|OBP
|.290
|.373
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|35/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|8
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Littell (0-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up just one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
