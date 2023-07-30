The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .243 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Pena is batting .273 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Pena has gotten a hit in 61 of 93 games this year (65.6%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (24.7%).

He has homered in 10.8% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (26 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.9% of his games this year (38 of 93), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .232 AVG .253 .300 OBP .290 .373 SLG .385 15 XBH 14 5 HR 5 22 RBI 17 35/13 K/BB 53/7 8 SB 2

