Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) will take on the Houston Astros (59-46) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Astros have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -110. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (0-2, 5.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 40 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 43-33 record (winning 56.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 6-2 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have won in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rays have won four of 16 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 0-3.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.