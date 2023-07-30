Astros vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game between the Houston Astros (59-46) and the Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.
The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (0-2, 5.11 ERA).
Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rays 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- The Astros have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 40 (58.8%) of those contests.
- This season Houston has won 43 of its 76 games, or 56.6%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 504 total runs this season.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Rangers
|W 10-9
|Brandon Bielak vs Jon Gray
|July 25
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|J.P. France vs Yerry Rodriguez
|July 26
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|July 28
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan
|July 29
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley
|July 30
|Rays
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|-
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Gerrit Cole
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Luis Severino
