Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while batting .274.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (25.4%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Alvarez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (47.5%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (28.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (35 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.265
|AVG
|.284
|.375
|OBP
|.404
|.469
|SLG
|.705
|13
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|33
|34/17
|K/BB
|23/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Bradley (5-6) takes the mound for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up a 5.17 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.