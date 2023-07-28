Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .226 with a double, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- Alvarez has recorded a hit in 41 of 58 games this season (70.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Alvarez has driven in a run in 28 games this season (48.3%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (29.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 58.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.266
|AVG
|.284
|.379
|OBP
|.404
|.477
|SLG
|.705
|13
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|33
|32/17
|K/BB
|23/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.89), 25th in WHIP (1.160), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.