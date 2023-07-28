Taylor Fritz goes into the Citi Open (in Washington, District of Columbia) after winning the Truist Atlanta Open, beating Aleksandar Vukic in the final. Fritz's first opponent is Zachary Svajda (in the round of 32). Fritz's monyeline odds to win the tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center are +600, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Fritz at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Fritz's Next Match

Fritz will get started at the Citi Open by meeting Svajda in the round of 32 on Wednesday, August 2 (at 8:15 PM ET).

Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Citi Open odds to win: +600

Fritz Stats

Fritz won his last match, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 over Vukic in the finals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 30, 2023.

Fritz has won three of his 25 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 49-23.

Fritz is 35-13 on hard courts over the past year, with three tournament titles.

In his 72 matches over the past year, across all court types, Fritz has averaged 26.1 games.

In his 48 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Fritz has averaged 25.7 games.

Fritz has won 24.0% of his return games and 84.0% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Fritz has claimed 85.7% of his service games on hard courts and 24.1% of his return games over the past year.

