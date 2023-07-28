The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.429 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 111 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .521. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 70 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.6% of his games this season, Tucker has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 41.6% of his games this year (42 of 101), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .271 AVG .333 .369 OBP .403 .447 SLG .585 18 XBH 25 6 HR 12 24 RBI 45 24/27 K/BB 32/24 10 SB 9

Rays Pitching Rankings