Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.429 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 111 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .521. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 70 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.6% of his games this season, Tucker has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this year (42 of 101), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.271
|AVG
|.333
|.369
|OBP
|.403
|.447
|SLG
|.585
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|45
|24/27
|K/BB
|32/24
|10
|SB
|9
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.89 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.89), 25th in WHIP (1.160), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
