Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- batting .421 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 111 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Tucker enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.
- Tucker has had a hit in 70 of 100 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 30 times (30.0%).
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.0% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season (41 of 100), with two or more runs 11 times (11.0%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.272
|AVG
|.333
|.364
|OBP
|.403
|.450
|SLG
|.585
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|45
|24/25
|K/BB
|32/24
|10
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
