The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this year (62.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 22 games this year (37.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 games this year (37.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .287 AVG .250 .304 OBP .268 .598 SLG .405 11 XBH 12 8 HR 3 16 RBI 10 15/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings