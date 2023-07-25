Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Cody Bradford. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .268 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 walks.
- In 73.2% of his games this year (60 of 82), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.1%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (28.0%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (54.9%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|46
|.255
|AVG
|.277
|.267
|OBP
|.310
|.333
|SLG
|.414
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|20
|18/3
|K/BB
|30/7
|1
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Bradford (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.78 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
