Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who starts for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Astros are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+120). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 58.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (38-27).

Houston has a 28-17 record (winning 62.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-51-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 31-22 21-14 33-30 35-34 19-10

