The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 108 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .514. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Tucker is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 68 of 98 games this year (69.4%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (29.6%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (15.3%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.8% of his games this year (40 of 98), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (39.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 52 .264 AVG .333 .349 OBP .403 .429 SLG .585 17 XBH 25 5 HR 12 23 RBI 45 24/22 K/BB 32/24 9 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings