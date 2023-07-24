Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, Jeremy Pena (.132 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .241.
- In 64.8% of his games this year (57 of 88), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Pena has driven in a run in 23 games this season (26.1%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (36 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.227
|AVG
|.253
|.304
|OBP
|.290
|.374
|SLG
|.385
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|7
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.31), 27th in WHIP (1.181), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2).
